18,678 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of O traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

