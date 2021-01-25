19,530 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gray Television by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

