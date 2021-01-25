199,228 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 199,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. 205,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

