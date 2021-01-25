1inch Price Tops $2.40 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00007369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $173.12 million and $299.10 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00128251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072197 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037854 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#.

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.