$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.87. 51,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,007. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.