$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will announce $2.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year sales of $7.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Interpublic Group of Companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 987,207 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 852,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 620,187 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPG opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

