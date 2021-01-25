$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to report sales of $2.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.87 billion. AON posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,579,000 after buying an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $206.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. AON has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

