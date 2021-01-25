$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.