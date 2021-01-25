20,150 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,090,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,248,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

