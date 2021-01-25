21,001 Shares in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 911.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,022 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,481 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.92. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.