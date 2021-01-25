24,000 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CII. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 95.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 77,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,086. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

