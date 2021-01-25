$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $292.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.41 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $313.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 40,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

