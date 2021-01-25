$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,517,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,745,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.18.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.