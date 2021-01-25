$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TU. TD Securities upped their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

