$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

PPG Industries stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,242. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

