$3.87 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce $3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $3.58. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $3.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $13.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.07 to $15.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,472,000 after purchasing an additional 490,263 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.68 and its 200 day moving average is $312.65. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.