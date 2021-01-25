30,326 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,750,000 after acquiring an additional 451,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 434,719 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 354,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 170,624 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB opened at $62.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

