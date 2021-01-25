$32.51 Million in Sales Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.06 million. MTBC posted sales of $15.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $105.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.04 million to $106.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.59 million, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $136.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 202,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MTBC by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

