3,514 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SUN remained flat at $$30.97 on Monday. 332,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

