$36.22 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce sales of $36.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.58 million and the highest is $36.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $38.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 144,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,550. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $522.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.