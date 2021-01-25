3,836 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trimble by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 833,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 144,284 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Trimble by 83.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 326,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

