3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TGOPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.2253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.