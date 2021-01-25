3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.39. 3,316,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

