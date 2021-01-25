$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post sales of $4.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.11 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 416,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

FPRX opened at $14.79 on Monday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $562.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

