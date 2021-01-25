4,176 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 46.4% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RH by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in RH by 48.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get RH alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Shares of RH opened at $502.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $524.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.