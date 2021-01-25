4,217 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,929. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.70.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

