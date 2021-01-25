42,701 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,979. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.