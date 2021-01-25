$432.28 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report sales of $432.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.38 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $362.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.24. 22,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Signature Bank by 316.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 148.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

