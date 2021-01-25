$454.64 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report $454.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.07 million. Twilio reported sales of $331.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.63.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $12.01 on Monday, hitting $380.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,812. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.88. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.51.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.