457,220 Shares in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Bought by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 457,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. Kandi Technologies Group comprises 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $55,848.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 8,854,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,963,612. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $529.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

