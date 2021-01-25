$46.92 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post sales of $46.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.15 million and the highest is $58.37 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $132.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $187.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.47 million to $199.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $297.55 million, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $347.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

