4,910 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,555,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,906,000 after buying an additional 274,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,987,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,058,000 after buying an additional 286,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after buying an additional 475,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,059. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

