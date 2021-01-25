$6.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $6.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $25.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $27.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $256.86. 100,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,198. The company has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

