6,209 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IETC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 63,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 50,397 shares in the last quarter.

IETC stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64.

