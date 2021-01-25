$68.67 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post sales of $68.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.66 billion and the highest is $69.37 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $268.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.81 billion to $270.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $277.98 billion to $287.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.12 on Monday. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

