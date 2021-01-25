74,915 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 74,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Nuance Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

