$75.33 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce sales of $75.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.56 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $36.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $283.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $289.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $363.78 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $390.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.93 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 226.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

