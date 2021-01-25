$78.12 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $78.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.47 million to $79.30 million. QAD reported sales of $78.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $303.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million.

QADA stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in QAD by 19.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 55.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

