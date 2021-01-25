80,391 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 68,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.