$82.32 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce $82.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.63 million and the highest is $84.00 million. CAI International reported sales of $103.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $342.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.43 million to $343.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $334.19 million, with estimates ranging from $310.07 million to $358.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

CAI opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 8,533.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

