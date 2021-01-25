$821.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report sales of $821.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $797.00 million to $846.84 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $937.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after buying an additional 1,947,227 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after buying an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after buying an additional 894,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 887,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

