$877.41 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce sales of $877.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $873.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $882.24 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $835.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.52 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 838,554 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.