$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.90 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $38.92 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

