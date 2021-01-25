$909.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $909.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.90 million. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $38.92 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.