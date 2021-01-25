9,161 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.