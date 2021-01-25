97,947 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,947 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,334,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,186. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

