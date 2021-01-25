$99.48 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post sales of $99.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.70 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $161.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $395.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.56 million to $422.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $517.03 million, with estimates ranging from $498.32 million to $548.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth $4,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 3,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

