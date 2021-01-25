A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lifted by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,251. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

