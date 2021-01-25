AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $144,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $110.41. 119,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.