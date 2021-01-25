Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.50. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 23,335 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $215.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $430,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,517 shares of company stock worth $630,764. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.