Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.78

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 7905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

